10 Davison Cardinals sign letters of intent to play college sports

Davison Cardinals national signing day

10 Cardinals sign letters of intent to play college sports

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison high school hosted 10 athletes Wednesday night for national signing day. 

Here are the athletes and college sport they'll be playing:

-Sam Burke, Otterbein lacrosse

-Henry Carstarphen III, Siena Heights football

-Jay'Len Flowers, Siena Heights football

-Braylen Himmelein, Siena Heights football

-Caden Horwath, Michigan wrestling

-Marlow Mahone Jr, Siena Heights football

-Zack Pappadakis, Davenport football

-Jenna Sayles, Lake Erie volleyball

-Brooklynn Wilcox, Mott volleyball

