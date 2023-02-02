10 Davison Cardinals sign letters of intent to play college sports

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison high school hosted 10 athletes Wednesday night for national signing day.
Here are the athletes and college sport they'll be playing:
-Sam Burke, Otterbein lacrosse
-Henry Carstarphen III, Siena Heights football
-Jay'Len Flowers, Siena Heights football
-Braylen Himmelein, Siena Heights football
-Caden Horwath, Michigan wrestling
-Marlow Mahone Jr, Siena Heights football
-Zack Pappadakis, Davenport football
-Jenna Sayles, Lake Erie volleyball
-Brooklynn Wilcox, Mott volleyball