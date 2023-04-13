 Skip to main content
12 Chargers sign letters of intent for college sports

  • 0
Courtesy Dow Athletics: H.H. Dow’s Mia Behm

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - 12 Midland Dow athletes signed letters of intent to play college sports. 

-Ella Roberson: Massachusetts Institute of Technology women’s swimming team

-Sydney Thompson: Wright State University women’s track and women’s cross country teams

-Gab Laske: Northwood University men’s soccer team

-Ben Scott: Ferris State University men’s track and men’s cross country teams

-Thomas Bacigalupo: Hope College baseball team

-Tyler Bacigalupo: Hope College baseball team

-Emma Dodick:Hope College women’s lacrosse team

-Mia Behm: Aquinas College women’s swimming team

-Grace Shepherd: Savannah College women’s track and women’s cross country teams

-Taryn Williams: Grace Christian University volleyball team

-Jenna Butcher: Mid Michigan College women’s basketball team

-Cole Kinney: Endicott College men’s soccer team

