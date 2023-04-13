12 Chargers sign letters of intent for college sports

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - 12 Midland Dow athletes signed letters of intent to play college sports.
-Ella Roberson: Massachusetts Institute of Technology women’s swimming team
-Sydney Thompson: Wright State University women’s track and women’s cross country teams
-Gab Laske: Northwood University men’s soccer team
-Ben Scott: Ferris State University men’s track and men’s cross country teams
-Thomas Bacigalupo: Hope College baseball team
-Tyler Bacigalupo: Hope College baseball team
-Emma Dodick:Hope College women’s lacrosse team
-Mia Behm: Aquinas College women’s swimming team
-Grace Shepherd: Savannah College women’s track and women’s cross country teams
-Taryn Williams: Grace Christian University volleyball team
-Jenna Butcher: Mid Michigan College women’s basketball team
-Cole Kinney: Endicott College men’s soccer team