14 Flushing Raiders sign letters of national intent for college sports

Flushing cheerleader Mariah Thomas posing for pictures during the Raiders' signing day

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing hosted a signing day for their seniors and 14 Raiders signed their names on the dotted line for college athletics. 

Flushing's signees:

  • Brayden Jones, Baseball, Lansing C.C.
  • Reece Jones, Baseball, Mott C.C. 
  • JJ Kenney, Baseball, Mid-Michigan College
  • Jayden Clark, Baseball, Mid Michigan College
  • Peyton Gillean, Baseball, Mid Michigan College
  • Austin Williams, Football, Northwood University
  • Damon Eaddy, Wresting, Mott C.C. 
  • Jacob Boudreau, Wresting, Mott C.C. 
  • Bryse Rowley, Wrestling, Mott C.C. 
  • Grace Weeks, Cheer, SVSU
  • Mariah Thomas, Cheer, SVSU
  • Brady Baldwin, Golf, Concordia University
  • Thomas Walker, Powerlifting, Davenport
  • Liam Strong, Soccer, Mt. Vernon Nazarene Univ

