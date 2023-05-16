14 Flushing Raiders sign national letters of intent for college sports

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing hosted a signing day for their seniors and 14 Raiders signed their names on the dotted line for college athletics.
Flushing's signees:
- Brayden Jones, Baseball, Lansing C.C.
- Reece Jones, Baseball, Mott C.C.
- JJ Kenney, Baseball, Mid-Michigan College
- Jayden Clark, Baseball, Mid Michigan College
- Peyton Gillean, Baseball, Mid Michigan College
- Austin Williams, Football, Northwood University
- Damon Eaddy, Wresting, Mott C.C.
- Jacob Boudreau, Wresting, Mott C.C.
- Bryse Rowley, Wrestling, Mott C.C.
- Grace Weeks, Cheer, SVSU
- Mariah Thomas, Cheer, SVSU
- Brady Baldwin, Golf, Concordia University
- Thomas Walker, Powerlifting, Davenport
- Liam Strong, Soccer, Mt. Vernon Nazarene Univ