14 Mid-Michigan Athletes named 1st-team All-State

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association released their All-State teams, 14 Mid-Michigan athletes make first-team All-State.
Division One:
Second-team All-State:
-Brayden Jones, Flushing, senior infielder
-Jack Bakus, Midland Dow, senior 1st-baseman
-Aidan Robinson, Bay City Western, junior outfielder
-Ethan Wilis, Lapeer, senior catcher
-Kyle Crow, Fenton, senior utility player
Division Two:
First-Team All-State:
-Drew Titsworth, Frankenmuth, senior pitcher
-Grant Garman, Powers, junior pitcher
-Connor Kelly, Powers, junior infielder
-Isaac Sturgess, Powers, junior outfielder
-Brody Krzysiak, Bay City John Glenn, senior pitcher
-Tanner Sonntag, Bay City John Glenn, senior utility player
Second-Team All-State:
-Nathan Ball, Bay City John Glenn, senior outfielder
-Carson Roether, Goodrich, junior catcher
Division Three:
1st-Team All-State:
-Sam Briggs, Standish-Sterling, sophomore outfielder
-Cooper Prout, Standish-Sterling, junior 1st-baseman
-Nash Wending, Chesaning, junior 1st-baseman
2nd-Team All-State:
-Keaton Braun, Bad Axe, senior catcher
-Griffin Meinhold, Bad Axe, senior infielder
-Truck Turbush, Millington, sophomore infielder
Division Four:
1st-Team All-State:
-Joe McDonald, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, sophomore pitcher
-Luke Mason, MLS, senior infielder
-Josh Wilson, Beal City, senior infielder
-Jack Fussman, Beal City, junior outfielder
-Connor Stempky, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, junior catcher
2nd-Team All-State:
-Make Helig, Ubly, senior infielder
-Aidan Halliday, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, junior 1st-baseman
-Jake Gauthier, Beal City, junior catcher