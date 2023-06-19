 Skip to main content
14 Mid-Michigan Athletes named to MHSBCA 1st-team All-State teams

  • Updated
Powers Isaac Sturgess is one of three Chargers to named the All-State 1st-team

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association released their All-State teams, 14 Mid-Michigan athletes make first-team All-State.

Division One:

Second-team All-State:

-Brayden Jones, Flushing, senior infielder

-Jack Bakus, Midland Dow, senior 1st-baseman

-Aidan Robinson, Bay City Western, junior outfielder

-Ethan Wilis, Lapeer, senior catcher

-Kyle Crow, Fenton, senior utility player 

Division Two:

First-Team All-State:

-Drew Titsworth, Frankenmuth, senior pitcher

-Grant Garman, Powers, junior pitcher

-Connor Kelly, Powers, junior infielder

-Isaac Sturgess, Powers, junior outfielder 

-Brody Krzysiak, Bay City John Glenn, senior pitcher

-Tanner Sonntag, Bay City John Glenn, senior utility player

Second-Team All-State:

-Nathan Ball, Bay City John Glenn, senior outfielder

-Carson Roether, Goodrich, junior catcher

Division Three:

1st-Team All-State:

-Sam Briggs, Standish-Sterling, sophomore outfielder

-Cooper Prout, Standish-Sterling, junior 1st-baseman

-Nash Wending, Chesaning, junior 1st-baseman

2nd-Team All-State:

-Keaton Braun, Bad Axe, senior catcher

-Griffin Meinhold, Bad Axe, senior infielder

-Truck Turbush, Millington, sophomore infielder 

Division Four:

1st-Team All-State:

-Joe McDonald, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, sophomore pitcher 

-Luke Mason, MLS, senior infielder

-Josh Wilson, Beal City, senior infielder

-Jack Fussman, Beal City, junior outfielder

-Connor Stempky, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, junior catcher

2nd-Team All-State:

-Make Helig, Ubly, senior infielder

-Aidan Halliday, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, junior 1st-baseman

-Jake Gauthier, Beal City, junior catcher

