475 Elite Training and CSW Faith Foundation host Par with the Pros

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The impact of kids meeting their heroes is priceless.
Flint native and former Washington defensive end Chris Wilson knows that all too well.
Today in Flint young ballers from 475-Elite Training program got to meet their ideals it just wasn't on the gridiron.
475 and the CSW Faith Foundation hosted Par with the Pros where former NFL players Wilson, Brandon Carr and Lorenzo Alexander played golf with kids and opened their eyes to a new experience.
Wilson described his golf game like he's still playing on Sundays.
"My golf game is like ground and pound," said Wilson. "it's like the 49ers, were going to pound it then play-action and that's how going to get the ball in the cup today."