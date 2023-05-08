475 Elite Training joining new football league

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Educate. Empower. Elevate." It’s a motto 475 Elite Training stands by.
“It’s not just about what you can do on the field for us. We care about who you are as a person. Can you go out in the community and be someone that’s positive?” said Allen Overton II, co-owner of 475 Elite Training.
Since 2021, the youth tackle football program has reached hundreds of young athletes in Genesee County. They have gone beyond the turf with mentorship, scholarships, and college academic prep.
“Our first year doing youth tackle football, we had about 80 participants. Year 2, we had about 90, and this year, we have 180 kids registered, but we’ll carry around 150 kids," said Overton.
The program has been part of a Genesee County Football League, but now wants to give their participants more exposure.
“We just wanted to be able to compete and get some more competition. Play a higher level of competition, so we decided to join the Boys and Girls Club League of Southeastern Michigan.," said Overton.
And it’s going to take a lot more to provide for that capacity.
The program is working with community partners like the Boys and Girls Club, For the Love of Dance, Friends of Berston Fieldhouse, and The Flint Police Department for sponsorship.
In order to compete, they’re going to need 20 coaches, more volunteers, and more cheerleaders.
“We have gone from like a 60 thousand dollar program actually now we are looking at 250 thousand. If not, half a million dollar program to run. That‘s just the program itself," said Suthai Maxwell, co-owner of 475 Elite Training.
Past members of the program like Troy Brown recognizes the importance 475 provides to many aspiring athletes of Flint.
“To having this facility and having a bunch of kids show up and be looking forward to honing their craft is world-changing," said Brown.
475 coaches are grateful this program is making a huge impact in the community.
“It’s been a blessing for us to put 30 plus kids from JUCO level all the way up to Division 1," said Maxwell.
Click here to message the facility for volunteer information.