475 Elite Training support Flint native Troy Brown during Lions v. Giants preseason game

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Over 40 kids a part of 475 Elite Training were pumped up for a trip down to Detroit on Friday.
Flint native Troy Brown, who is a former product of 475 Elite Training, played in his first preseason football game for the New York Giants.
"We're just going down to support him. He's one of the first kids to come through the program with 475. So, it's big for us to support him on the big journey, on the big step he's taking today," said Allen Overton II, a coach for 475 Elite Training.