7 Michigan State Spartans charged after altercation at Michigan game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Seven members of the Michigan State University football team are facing assault charges after an altercation after the annual rivalry game against the University of Michigan.

Khary Crump is facing one felony count of felonious assault after he allegedly swung his helmet at a Wolverine player in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game on Oct 29. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Six other Spartans players are facing misdemeanor charges:

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young all are facing one count of aggravated assault.

Jacoby Windmon is facing one count of assault and battery.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security led an investigation into the altercation after the game, which the Wolverines won 29-7. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges Wednesday.

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said Wolverines players Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows both suffered injuries in the post-game fight. He said the two players were walking up the tunnel near Michigan State players when the fight broke out.

Several bystanders and media members captured video of the altercation on video, which went viral on social media.

Video shows Green getting punched by Michigan State players, who were exiting the field and walking toward their locker room. McBurrows came to Green's aid when he also allegedly was assaulted.

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker already has suspended eight Spartan players, including all seven who are facing criminal charges, from taking part in team activities.