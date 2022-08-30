7-months removed from achilles surgery, Cardinals' Nick Whiteside is back on the field

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - On January 2nd of the this year, Saginaw Valley State's Nick Whiteside tore his left achilles.
Two-months after surgery, Whiteside was walking and just five-months later he was back on the field for SVSU.
The senior defensive back says his motivation was his teammates.
"This last semester, I was pretty much on a scoter watching my boys go to work everyday," said Whiteside. "It was hard and I knew that if I just take care of what I needed to do then I'll get back out there and play for them."
The Cardinals first of the game season is Thursday against West Virginia Wesleyan.
Whiteside says he doesn't know where his emotions will be running out the tunnel.
"It's definitely emotional," said Nick. "It hasn't hit me yet, but I'm sure it will hit me as we're walking out to the field. So, I'm excited."