After 12 year hiatus, Bob Taylor is back coaching

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - After taking a little hiatus, Bob Taylor is picking up the whistle again.
He will be the new girls basketball coach at Grand Blanc.
Taylor isn't new to this, he's true to this.
He coached Oakland women's basketball team from 1986-97 and Northwood's men's team from 1997-2010.
Taylor's son RJ played at Grand Blanc for the past four years while both of his daughters Maizie and Ellie played for Northwood. And now with everybody out of the house, Taylor says the time is right.
"When this opened up, we talked about it, family talked about it and we added it up and thought it made sense," said Taylor.