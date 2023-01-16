 Skip to main content
After flirting with the NFL, Jim Harbaugh will return to Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines against Maryland.

 Brandon Green

Jim Harbaugh will return to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICH. (WJRT) - After flirting with several NFL head coaching jobs, Jim Harbaugh is staying at the University of Michigan.

Harbaugh told University president Santa Ono the news over the phone today.

He said in a statement, "I love the relationships that I have at Michigan."

Harbaugh also added, a wise man once told him, "Don't try to out-happy, happy."

This comes after Harbaugh was interviewed for the Broncos head coaching job.

Harbaugh is still in an on-going investigation with the NCAA.

It involves Level I allegations for lying and misleading investigators.

