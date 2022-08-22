Aidan Rubio commits to Macomb C.C. after year of playing prep basketball

ATLAS, MICH. (WJRT) -Sometimes life is all about timing.
After his senior year, Aidan Rubio didn't feel the time was right for him to test the college basketball waters.
Instead the former Goodrich forward went to the beach's of Daytona to play prep-ball for DME Academy.
"It's real different. You wake up and your schedule is basketball," explained Aidan. "It's not like you have school or a prep rally. It's all basketball and everything falls in line after that."
The constant grind helped Rubio take his game to another level.
Aidan averaged nearly 17 points, five rebounds and three assists a game against some of the best competition in the US.
"For him to go down there and play against, like you said, division one guys and guys that are going to be making money playing the game of basketball. It has to ramp up your development or you're going to fall behind and I think that was a huge step for him," said Aidan's brother and Goodrich assistant coach Mitchell Rubio.
College coaches around the nation to recognized Aidan's talent.
But he returned to the Mitten and committed Macomb Community College.
"A lot of coaches recommended me to Macomb. Coaches at Oakland, coaches at Western Michigan," said Aidan. "Since, I committed to them my interest from colleges has sky-rocketed. I'm talking to numerous colleges coaches every single day. September 9th is when they can do in-person recruiting so I'm going to have over 15 D-1 coaches coming to watch me."
Rubio says he doesn't regret the decision to leave Mid-Michigan one bit.
"Yeah, I mean it definitely had it's ups and downs. Especially moving away," said Rubio. "I mean look at me I played varsity as a freshman but I was not very good at all. So, I guess stay locked into to what you want to do and believe in yourself."