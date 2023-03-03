 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches likely. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee,
Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on rapid deterioration of travel conditions
during late afternoon. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1
to 2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly Friday night. The
peak rates occur Friday evening followed by moderate snow after
midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid
reductions to visibility and isolated power outages will be
possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet snow
and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

ALA surprises wrestler Jason Richardson with send-off before states

Jason Richardson during the sendoff

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Thursday afternoon in Flint, the Accelerated Learning Academy surprised wrestler Jason Richardson.

J-Rich is only wrestler from Flint to make to the state individual finals.

The heavy-weight will be wrestling at Ford Field Friday morning and is hoping to bring home a gold. 

He says seeing his teachers and classmates cheering him on was a special moment.

"I was just surprised, I didn't know people cared," said Richardson. "I don't people really think about wrestling, but just to have a whole school come out here and congratulate me it made me happy."

