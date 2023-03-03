ALA surprises wrestler Jason Richardson with send-off before states

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Thursday afternoon in Flint, the Accelerated Learning Academy surprised wrestler Jason Richardson.
J-Rich is only wrestler from Flint to make to the state individual finals.
The heavy-weight will be wrestling at Ford Field Friday morning and is hoping to bring home a gold.
He says seeing his teachers and classmates cheering him on was a special moment.
"I was just surprised, I didn't know people cared," said Richardson. "I don't people really think about wrestling, but just to have a whole school come out here and congratulate me it made me happy."