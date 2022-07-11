Ally Challenge defending champion Joe Durant is excited to be back at Warwick Hills

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - What a moment it was for Joe Durant to win the Ally Challenge last year.
Coming into that tournament Joe was a under-dog, and this year is starting to feel like deja-vu.
Durant hasn't been playing well on the Champions Tour this year, his best finish this season in 14 tournament's is 17th.
He also didn't make the cut at the US Senior Open Championship.
During Ally Challenge media day at Warwick Hills, joe reflected about this year and how coming back to Grand Blanc is giving him a confidence boost.
"Anytime you go to a play where you played well, you draw on that because golf is such an ebb and flow game," said Durant. "Right now, I'm not having the highest level of confidence you would have. So, being back here definitely feels good this morning. It kind of reminds of the course I grew-up on. We had a three line golf course that was pretty good and we had good greens. The whole package together makes this one of the best events we have on tour."
Ally Challenge tournament officials also announced today that past winners Jim Furyk, Jerry Kelly and Paul Broadhurst committed to this year's tournament. Along with David Duval Retief Goosen and David Toms.
Six time Charles Schwab Champion Bernhard Langer will also be at the tournament this year.