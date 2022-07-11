Ally Challenge defending champion Joe Durant is excited to be back at Warwick Hills

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Lapeer, Oakland, Livingston and southern Genesee Counties through 115 AM EDT... At 1220 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Burton to near Byron to near Williamston. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Grand Blanc, Burton, Linden and Goodrich around 1225 AM EDT. Fenton and Ortonville around 1230 AM EDT. Hadley and Lake Fenton around 1235 AM EDT. Holly and Fowlerville around 1240 AM EDT. Metamora around 1245 AM EDT. Howell around 1250 AM EDT. Clarkston around 100 AM EDT. Hartland and Brighton around 105 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego Harbor, Waterford, Orchard Lake, Holly State Recreation Area, Commerce, Rose Center, Auburn Hills, Bingham Farms and Lake Angelus. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH