 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Lapeer,
Oakland, Livingston and southern Genesee Counties through 115 AM
EDT...

At 1220 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Burton to near Byron to near Williamston.
Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Grand Blanc, Burton, Linden and Goodrich around 1225 AM EDT.
Fenton and Ortonville around 1230 AM EDT.
Hadley and Lake Fenton around 1235 AM EDT.
Holly and Fowlerville around 1240 AM EDT.
Metamora around 1245 AM EDT.
Howell around 1250 AM EDT.
Clarkston around 100 AM EDT.
Hartland and Brighton around 105 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego
Harbor, Waterford, Orchard Lake, Holly State Recreation Area,
Commerce, Rose Center, Auburn Hills, Bingham Farms and Lake Angelus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Ally Challenge defending champion Joe Durant is excited to be back at Warwick Hills

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Durant playing in the Ally Challenge media day

Joe Durant playing in the Ally Challenge media day

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - What a moment it was for Joe Durant to win the Ally Challenge last year.

Coming into that tournament Joe was a under-dog, and this year is starting to feel like deja-vu.

Durant hasn't been playing well on the Champions Tour this year, his best finish this season in 14 tournament's is 17th.

He also didn't make the cut at the US Senior Open Championship.

During Ally Challenge media day at Warwick Hills, joe reflected about this year and how coming back to Grand Blanc is giving him a confidence boost.

"Anytime you go to a play where you played well, you draw on that because golf is such an ebb and flow game," said Durant. "Right now, I'm not having the highest level of confidence you would have. So, being back here definitely feels good this morning. It kind of reminds of the course I grew-up on. We had a three line golf course that was pretty good and we had good greens. The whole package together makes this one of the best events we have on tour."

Ally Challenge tournament officials also announced today that past winners Jim Furyk, Jerry Kelly and Paul Broadhurst committed to this year's tournament. Along with David Duval Retief Goosen and David Toms.

Six time Charles Schwab Champion Bernhard Langer will also be at the tournament this year.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you