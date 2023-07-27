Ally Challenge returns to Grand Blanc for 6th straight year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ally Challenge returns to Warwick Hills Golf Club in Grand Blanc with events starting on August 21.
Last year's champion, Steve Stricker says he's eager to return to compete at Warwick.
"I think it's just that small town feel, I think, what makes that place very special." Stricker said.
The Ally Challenge has raised more than $6 million for local Flint charities since it first began in 2018.
New this year, some of the best young golfers in the Genesee County will compete in the PGA Jr. League Championship.
The Ally Challenge is also bringing back the McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic for a second straight year.
"We've got things and techniques to help that person have some therapy at golf, and one of the biggest thing we provide is camaraderie," adaptive golf specialist Tracy Ramin said.
The first round of the 54-hole tournament begins on Friday, August 25 at Warwick.
"It's one of those courses, old school, fun to play, great condition and you've got to put the ball on the fairway," Stricker said.