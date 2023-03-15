AOTW - Genesee Christian's Trenton Boike

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Basketball is all about putting the ball in the hooP.
Whether that's putting it through yourself or helping a teammatE.
Nobody in Genesee Christian's program history has done that better than Trenton Boike.
"He's focused on, what's the easiest way to win this game? If it's him scoring, he'll go do that," said Genesee Christian head coach Dan Chapman. "But, he has as much fun passing and he takes a lot of pride in that as he does scoring points. So, it's fun to watch."
Trenton added, "Oddly enough, finding a good pass or a good assist is just as exciting for me as scoring."
Boike's pass first mentality made his latest feat the greatest.
Against Bentley, Trenton became the program's all-time leading scorer with 1609 points.
"I guess it was cool it was on a free-throw, the fans could kind of get into a little bit. But as I was shooting it I knew I had make one out of two," Boike said laughingly.
His teammate, Tyler Chapman, added, "It was great like so much fun for him. So much fun for me to know he's my buddy. We've been putting work in forever and his works paid off."
The best part about Boike's accomplishment it came in a win, 84-58.
"Coach uses the word army of one, because it's builds what we are," said Boike. "We got 12 people on this team and we're all just trying to win a state championship. Every day in practice we're like an army just trying to combat one thing at one time."
That team first mentality has these Soldiers ready for another march to the Breslin after losing in the state semifinal last season to Tri-unity Christian.
"We got beat-up pretty good," said Boike. "But, I think it was good learning moment for us. For us to get back there and win some games at the Breslin."
The Soldiers are two games away from the Breslin.
But, they first need to take care of business tonight against Marine City in the regional final.