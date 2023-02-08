Athlete of the Week - Davison's Greg Lawson II

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison sophomore Greg "G3" Lawson II has got next.
In his family, for his hometown of Saginaw, in the Saginaw Valley League, and in the state of Michigan.
"I feel like it means a lot to me, just putting on for my city and carrying a legacy for my city," Lawson II said.
Lawson II is the grandson of former Saginaw Arthur Hill coach Greg McMath, who won 282 games with the Lumberjacks and a state title back in 2006. His father, Greg Lawson played at Arthur Hill.
"I feel like I had a passion growing up because I watched my granddad coach at Arthur Hill," Lawson II said. "He had a lot of great players like Maurice Jones, Eric Davis, Brian Bowen."
When his father and grandfather joined Davison head coach Mike Williams' coaching staff, G3's high school decision was made: He would be a Cardinal.
"He was special in the fourth grade," Williams said. "I've been fortunate. I've been around a lot of kids that have played at the next level and the first time I saw him play, you kind of know it right away."
"His poise, his feel for the game, his strength," Grand Blanc head coach and Saginaw native Tory Jackson said. "A lot of that stands out for his age and for his size. The kid's growing. He's starting to knock down the perimeter shot a lot more and that's going to help set him apart."
"That's a special kid right there," Davison senior guard Teon Armstrong. "He works hard, he stays in the gym. He has it."
Lawson is considered one of the best sophomores in the state and already has a handful of D1 offers, but he says he wants to carry on the family tradition of winning."
"By the end of high school, I hope to have two state championships, hopefully. So I'm trying to get one this year."