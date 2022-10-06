 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the north
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Athlete of the Week - Flushing tennis player Scott Mignerey

  • 0
AOTW Scott Mignerey

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing tennis player Scott Mignerey doesn't like to lose. At all.

In his four years as a varsity tennis player, Mignerey has never lost a Flint Metro League match.

"I just love the sport and if I'm losing, I'm not going to lose anymore," Mignerey said.

Mignerey continued his win streak last Thursday at the Flint Metro League tennis championships at Owosso High School.

Facing Jordan Conn of Goodrich, Mignerey won the first flight singles championship, 6-3, 6-4, to help his team capture their 5th straight Metro League title.

Scott is one of those captains and leaders that is really irreplaceable," Flushing head coach Ian Thomas said. "You don't get a lot of players like him in your career coaching."

On winning the Flint Metro League championship, Mignerey said, "It's been four great years. My teammates have worked their hardest and it's made me super proud. I'm so glad I can share the court with him."

