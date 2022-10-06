Athlete of the Week - Flushing tennis player Scott Mignerey

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing tennis player Scott Mignerey doesn't like to lose. At all.
In his four years as a varsity tennis player, Mignerey has never lost a Flint Metro League match.
"I just love the sport and if I'm losing, I'm not going to lose anymore," Mignerey said.
Mignerey continued his win streak last Thursday at the Flint Metro League tennis championships at Owosso High School.
Facing Jordan Conn of Goodrich, Mignerey won the first flight singles championship, 6-3, 6-4, to help his team capture their 5th straight Metro League title.
Scott is one of those captains and leaders that is really irreplaceable," Flushing head coach Ian Thomas said. "You don't get a lot of players like him in your career coaching."
On winning the Flint Metro League championship, Mignerey said, "It's been four great years. My teammates have worked their hardest and it's made me super proud. I'm so glad I can share the court with him."