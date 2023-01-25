Athlete of the Week - Flushing wrestler Dylon LaBelle

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - In a sense, Flushing freshman Dylon LaBelle was born to be a wrestler.
Dylon says he's been wrestling since the age of four.
His mother, father and stepfather all wrestled in high school.
His older brother, Bryse, is a senior on the wrestling team.
Wrestling is everything to Dylon's family and on a Saturday in January, he showed that he's ready to carry on that family legacy on the mats.
"The only way we could win [the Flushing Tournament] was bumping him up to the next weight class," head coach Shane Juhl said.
"When we told him, it was like, no question, no nothing. He just shook his head, 'Okay!'"
"It's more of a mindset thing," LaBelle tells ABC12. "You just got to go in there, be ready, and just know, 'This guy is going to be bigger than me, and I just got to wrestle, no matter what.'"
Dylon typically wrestles at 106 pounds, but at the Flushing Tournament, he was called upon to move up in weight, five minutes before taking the mat.
"We ask seniors to do it, and once you ask them to bump up, they kind of start doubting themselves," Juhl said. "He had no doubt."
"I kind of just saw it as, I just got to take it as another match," LaBelle said.
Wrestling teammate and fellow freshman Owen Rishmawi says LaBelle's performance was not a surprise to the team. LaBelle regularly wrestles above his weight in practice.
"Dylon, he's probably one of the hardest workers in the room, given that he's still the lightest," Rishmawi said. "He can wrestle up with us."
"He's constantly pushing us, so I wasn't surprised when he went out there and pushed the pace in that match."
The Raiders went on to Flushing Tournament championship. LaBelle went 5-0 in matches on his way towards winning MVP honors.
"I think it really just eliminated any self-doubt I had in myself," LaBelle said.
His mother, Keristen Rowley, who wrestled at Davison High School, says her son's performance made her proud as a mom and as a former wrestler.
"It not only makes my mom heart happy, but my wrestling heart, my Raider wrestling heart. It's just really exciting."
"I think he can very easily be at the state tournament all four years," Juhl said.
LaBelle agrees with Juhl, saying that being at the state tournament every year is a goal for him.
"I can really do this and I can compete at a high level," LaBelle said.