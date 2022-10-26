Athlete of the Week - Gabe Lynn

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The town of Durand is known for its railroads and its Railroaders.
The high school football team by the tracks is putting their town on the map with a perfect 9-0 record in the regular season. The team's special season has been years in the making.
"We've been playing with each other since youth [football] and middle school," Durand running back Gabe Lynn said.
"Undefeated, we've earned that," offensive lineman Dylan McDonald said. "We put in the work, since we were in youth."
"It means a lot for all of us to be playing with each other and winning games now and doing we always wanted to do," Lynn said.
Lynn has made a habit of doing whatever he wants to do on the football field this season.
Against Marine City he put on a show, scoring four touchdowns: three rushing scores and one interception return touchdown.
I joke around with him," said senior linebacker Ryan Tolene, who Lynn calls the funniest player on the team. "I call him his famous nicknames, you know, Toolbox and Lynn-sanity."
"He's just him. He's a dog."
Gabe's the most humble high school superstar athlete that have ever been around," head coach John Webb said. "He's a team-first guy. He's a leader."
When he's not playing ball, Lynn likes to hunt and fish with his teammates.
"Gabe's an amazing fisherman," Tolene said. "He teaches me all the good tactics, all the tricks."
With the playoffs right around the corner, Lynn and the Railroaders are on the hunt to bring a state title to Durand.
"It's going to take a lot of focus, a lot of hard work," Tolene said.
"These boys are family," McDonald said. "I love every single one of them and it's been an honor to play with them."
This season, the Railroaders went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in 40 years. But the team has even bigger goals.
Webb says the team has had the same rallying cry all season.
"Champs on three! All year long."
The Railroaders host defending state champion Lansing Catholic Cougars in their first round playoff game.
"I just want to win and we all want to win," Lynn said.