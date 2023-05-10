 Skip to main content
Athlete of the Week - Garber's Ella Wagner

Garber's Ella Wagner rounds the bases after hitting home run against Frankenmuth

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Garber slugger Ella Wagner leads her team in multiple hitting categories, but her biggest goal is to lead the Dukes back to Michigan State to try to win a state championship.

