Athlete of the Week - Heritage wide receiver Braylon Isom

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Saginaw Heritage has one of the best offenses in the state, they're are averaging 61 points a game.
Last week against Flushing, one Hawk flew to center stage.
Heritage wide receiver Braylon Isom caught seven passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns against the Raiders.
"He's the type of guy that make a play at any-point," said Heritage football head coach Justin Thelen. "He's just a great kid and he deserves every ounce of success that comes to him because he worked for everything he's earning at this point."
(Braylon) "I expect it, I expect it out myself and my team was playing their best."
But, Braylon will be the first to tell you, his success starts with the O-Line.
"It takes a whole team effort. The offensive line block for the quarterback and the quarterback being able to put it out there and then wants he puts it's out there, it's my job to go catch it," said Isom.