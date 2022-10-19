Athlete of the Week - Josie Connelly

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - OLY swimmer Josie Connelly is not satisfied with being good, She wants to be great.
That mission goes into everything she does, from what she eats, to how to she sleeps and when she trains.
The results speak for themselves.
"Sometimes I sit back and I'm like 'This is crazy,'" said Connelly. "When I started swimming I never expected to be where I'm at."
Connelley is at home in the water, but she preferred land before H2O.
"I tried a bunch of sports me I was younger. I tried tennis, I tried golf, and I ran track too. My mom ran track," Connelly explains. "I tried swimming when I was about nine, my parents bribed me. They were like we'll get you a phone. I started lessons [at Fenton] and my first year I made states."
The success was just getting started.
When she was 15-years-old, Josie won the NCSA national individual championship in the 50-freestyle.
"The time she recorded that day was the 7th or 8th fastest time for a 15-year-old American," said Adam Cooper, OLY swimming head coach. "When the talented kid chooses to work hard, it's really hard for everybody else to beat them."
Cooper has been coaching for over 20 years.
He says a talent like Josie is rare.
"She's 6-foot-tall and the college coaches recruiting her says she has one of the best starts in the world," said Cooper.
The Lake Fenton junior's abilities already has her committed to one of the best college swim programs in the country.
"When the recruiting process started, I never to level of the University of Tennessee," said Conelly. "Where I ended up is never where I imagined I would be."