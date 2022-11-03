Athlete of the Week - Kate Brody

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc senior Kate Brody plays the game of golf with an intensity, a focus, a fearlessness.
These are just some of the many qualities that have enabled her to win an individual state championship this year and the honor of being named 2022 Miss Golf.
Nobody can get under her skin. Except for her younger brother, Tyler.
"He's just a huge trash talker," Kate said. "Last week, we were playing and we were playing for a lot of money."
"I was over a 15-footer and about to putt and he goes, 'Don't three-putt!' Nothing really fazes me on the golf course unless it's me and him playing."
Tyler is a sophomore at Grand Blanc. In May of 2022, he set a school record by shooting a 65. Two months later, Kate broke the record. She shot a 62.
"[Competition with her brother] really pushed me to be better. It's pushed him to be better," Kate said.
"They're gritty and they're competitive and they butt heads, but I still think that they are really good friends and love each other," their mother Jenn said.
Golf runs in the Brody family. Kate and Tyler are two of Grand Blanc's best. Their dad Doug is a golf pro at Warwick Hills. And their mom Jenn was recently inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame.
"I've always looked up to her," Kate said. "She's been my biggest supporter. She's been like my biggest role model and to see her get presented that award, it just is really special to me because it shows that other people look up to her too."
"She's way better than I ever was," Jenn said. "She's shooting scores I did not shoot."
"She works hard, and I'm extremely proud of her."