...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Athlete of the Week - Kate Brody

Kate Brody putting at Warwick Hills

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc senior Kate Brody plays the game of golf with an intensity, a focus, a fearlessness. 

These are just some of the many qualities that have enabled her to win an individual state championship this year and the honor of being named 2022 Miss Golf.

Nobody can get under her skin. Except for her younger brother, Tyler.

"He's just a huge trash talker," Kate said. "Last week, we were playing and we were playing for a lot of money."

"I was over a 15-footer and about to putt and he goes, 'Don't three-putt!' Nothing really fazes me on the golf course unless it's me and him playing."

Tyler is a sophomore at Grand Blanc. In May of 2022, he set a school record by shooting a 65. Two months later, Kate broke the record. She shot a 62.

"[Competition with her brother] really pushed me to be better. It's pushed him to be better," Kate said.

"They're gritty and they're competitive and they butt heads, but I still think that they are really good friends and love each other," their mother Jenn said.

Golf runs in the Brody family. Kate and Tyler are two of Grand Blanc's best. Their dad Doug is a golf pro at Warwick Hills. And their mom Jenn was recently inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame.

"I've always looked up to her," Kate said. "She's been my biggest supporter. She's been like my biggest role model and to see her get presented that award, it just is really special to me because it shows that other people look up to her too."

"She's way better than I ever was," Jenn said. "She's shooting scores I did not shoot."

"She works hard, and I'm extremely proud of her."

