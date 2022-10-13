Athlete of the Week - Olivia Nester

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - The Linden volleyball team has been dominant in league play.
So far this season they're undefeated in the Stripes division and their senior leader Olivia Nester is a big reason why.
Nester has mastered the art of the kill whether it's with power or finesse, Olivia gets the job done.
"I've seen myself grow a lot because COVID kind of threw a little wrench in things and I'm happy it happened the way it happened because my senior season is going really good," said Nester.
That's an understatement Olivia has 278 kills, 203 digs, and 31 aces this season.
Nester's success is no surprise to Eagles head coach Cori Mason.
"Olivia is not only a great player but a great kid. She's above a 4.0. She's been with me for three years. Her mom was my coach, she's fantastic," said Mason.
Olivia said, "I asked my mom about coach Mason. I look up to coach Mason a lot too."
Charlene Nester has been coaching volleyball since she was 18-years-old.
Being in the stands at her daughter's game always brings the same feelings.
"Sometimes it's difficult," said Charlene. "When she plays well it's not very difficult, I'm just cheering her on."
It's been a ton of cheering for the Eagles this season. Not just for Olivia but for her teammates as well.
"I'm always excited for my team, I love seeing my teammates succeed. I'm always excited for them and I love the improvement," said Olivia.