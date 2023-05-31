FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A clutch player on the ice and on the diamond, Powers Catholic senior Jack Dawley's walk-off RBI single helped the Chargers defeat Bay City Western, and earned him this week's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week - Powers Catholic's Jack Dawley
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
