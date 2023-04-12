Athlete of the Week - Spirit's Mitchell Smith

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) -This will be Mitchell Smith's last post-season in a Saginaw Spirit uniform.
During the series against their Firebirds, Smith was like Denzel in training day, King Kong ain't have nothing on him.
"He's probably our best player overall," said Spirit head coach Chris Lazary. "Sometimes he's playing 35 minutes here. Hometown kid. There's no way he was ending his career on game 7, on home ice against Flint. You could see it all day in his eyes."
Big-time players show-up in big-time Games is a simple saying. But, for Heritage grad Mitchell Smith it's truly who he is.
"He was pulling guys into the fight. When things got tight, he was the voice of reason," said Lazary. "He was monster this series."
"He's everything you need from a captain on and off the ice too," said Spirit forward Matyas Sapovavliv.
During the first-round series against the Firebirds, Smith had four goals and 5 assists.
He always seemed to make the right play at the right time.. For example, his overtime goal in game four.
"I'm just looking to be a leader for everybody so everybody can bring their 'A' games," said Smith.
This has been an interesting journey for Smith. From deciding not to play hockey for Michigan, to the COVID shut-down in his second-year, then missing the playoffs last season, it hasn't been a straight line for Smith.
But, he just finds a way to skate around it.
"I try to think about just bits and pieces of it and block-out other pieces of it," Smith explains. "There's thing that motivate you and there's thing that make you over think and question yourself... That's a subject I try to keep out of my mind and just trust the path I'm on, trust my ability and hopefully get the job done."
Smith will lead the Spirit into battle again against the Sting on Friday in the second round of the OHL playoffs.
They split their regular season with Sarnia, 3-3.