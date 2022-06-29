Athlete of the Week - Unionville-Sebewaing pitcher Laci Harris

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WJRT) - Laci Harris had one goal this season, lead Unionville-Sebewaing to a softball state title and she just did that.
The Patriots defeated Whiteford 4-1 in the division four state championship, Laci only allowed 1 run with 9 strikeouts.
"Laci loves softball or maybe love is not the right word; obsessed," said USA softball coach Isaiah Gainforth. "This was her life long dream."
Harris has been working for this moment since 2016 to pitch in a state championship game.
Just like the other Patriots she looked up to.
"Nicki Bauer graduated in 2016, I looked-up to her because she led her team to two state titles," said Laci. "I looked-up Brynn because she led her team to two."
Each of those players were raising the D4 state championship trophy their high school game and Laci entered that exclusive club against Whiteford.
"Yeah, she was on the last two teams playing first base but to be a starting pitcher and to win your last game as a pitcher your in with all the other greats, Nikki Bauer, Brynn Polega and she can join that ring of honor," said Gainforth.