Athlete of the Week: Flushing pitcher Braden Slogor

  • Updated
Flushing pitcher Braden Slogor on the mound against Linden

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing junior Braden Slogor has been cooking on the mound this season. 

The chef's special always comes with a little spice. 

"I love his fastball because he locates it," said Raiders head coach Stephen Burdis. "It still think the best pitch, no matter who you are, if you can throw your fastball where you want it, it makes you tough to hit."

Flushing catcher Jayden Clark added, "When we get down to two strikes and I have to call a pitch for him, I'm always going curveball and I'm always confident I'm going to get that last out."

All the different combinations make Slogor unpredictable and hard to hit.

He threw his second career no-hitter against Kearsley. Then against rival Linden, he threw nine strikeouts and only allowed three hits.

"When I'm on the mound, I have a whole different personality," Slogor explains. "I'm focused, it's just me and the catcher."

Braden's performances come from practicing and studying the Raiders who dominated the mound before him. 

"In 2019, I had Nick Powers. I still talk to him about recruiting," Slogor continued, " Jake Morrison and Drew Trevino. The guys in front of me were awesome. This school, the staff, everyone here is great."

This special mix of ability, competitiveness and drive has Braden serving up strikes like a five-star restaurant. 

"It's always great to have somebody like him on the mound," said Clark. "He's a great pitcher, great guy. I always have confidence that he's going to get the outs when we need them."

The Raiders have been rolling lately, they're on a 12-game winning streak and are tied for the top spot in the Flint Metro League Stars division. 

