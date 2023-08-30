Athlete of the Week: Goodrich wide receiver Max Macklem

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Last Friday, the Goodrich football team escaped the jaws of defeat and pulled out a comeback win against powerhouse Frankenmuth.
The entire game turned around because of one made by their junior wideout Max Macklem.
"We decided we wanted to go with Tanner [Mazich], who threw the ball up to who I think is the best receiver in the state," said Goodrich head coach Tom Alward. "He made an unbelievable play."
The Martians were down 2-0 in the 4th quarter against the Eagles, Macklem took a pass 88-yards to the house to give Goodrich the lead and propel them to the comeback win, 14-8.
"It just shows were never going to give up," said Macklem. "Just go to the whistle, that's what we were taught. So it's never over."
Macklem just a couple weeks ago received his first college offer from CMU.
After a great phone call with Coach Calley, I am excited to announce that I have received my first offer from Central Michigan University @CoachCalley21 @CoachMikeMcGee @CMU_Football #FireUpChips pic.twitter.com/v5jsEGQeAn— Max Macklem (@MaxMacklem) August 10, 2023