Athlete of the Week: Goodrich wide receiver Max Macklem

  • Updated
Goodrich WR Max Macklem catching a pass against Frankenmuth 

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Last Friday, the Goodrich football team escaped the jaws of defeat and pulled out a comeback win against powerhouse Frankenmuth.

The entire game turned around because of one made by their junior wideout Max Macklem.

"We decided we wanted to go with Tanner [Mazich], who threw the ball up to who I think is the best receiver in the state," said Goodrich head coach Tom Alward. "He made an unbelievable play."


The Martians were down 2-0 in the 4th quarter against the Eagles, Macklem took a pass 88-yards to the house to give Goodrich the lead and propel them to the comeback win, 14-8. 

"It just shows were never going to give up," said Macklem. "Just go to the whistle, that's what we were taught. So it's never over."

Macklem just a couple weeks ago received his first college offer from CMU.

