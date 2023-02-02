Athlete of the Week : SVSU senior Kaitlyn Zarycki

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - The SVSU women's basketball program is all about development.
Nobody embodies that more than Kaitlyn Zarycki.
Since her freshman year, Kaitlyn has increased her scoring by seven points a game.
"Since she was a freshman, all she wanted to do was win and it didn't matter what it took. If it meant she had to be in here 10 hours a day, she would be in here," said SVSU head coach Jenny Pruett.
Zarycki is obesed with getting better, that hunger developed when she first stepped foot on campus.
"During my freshman year, I never really had my three or my pull-up. I was just always driving to the basket," said Zarycki. "Coach made a big emphasis on being a three-level scorer and just being that triple threat."
Zarycki is as efficient as they come.
She is only player in the GLIAC averaging over 20 points per game while shooting 50% from the floor.
"When you work hard and put the time and dedication in that she does, good things happen. That's what happened to her," said Pruett.
"She's attacking every practice. She's attacking every day off, by getting in the athletic training room and making sure she's okay. I think the four-games she sat out with her wrist, just fueled her even more, which is really scary."
Zarycki has won three GLIAC player of the weeks this season, which gives her nine conference player of the week awards for her career.
"It's going to be on those days, when you don't feel like doing anything. When you just out a two hour practice, you have class all day and you still have class after practice," said Zarycki.
SVSU only eight conference games left as they sit 5th in GLIAC standings.
The Cardinals have a HUGE match-up on the road against Northern Michigan on Thursday.