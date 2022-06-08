Chaniya Madison - Athlete of the Week

Bridgeport's Chaniya Madison didn't have the greatest start to her state finals win.
"I woke up and I was swollen; I have bad allegeries, and on the turf I even blacked out in the middle," said Madison.
A little bit of food and water helped Chaniya see the light and when the dust settled she set a personal record in the 100 meter dash for her three consecutive D2 state title.
"I wasn't worried at all, but I'm sure she was especially after she blacked... But I've seen her do amazing things on the track," said track & field coach, Rick Popp.
"I thought I was going to run a 12.02. The wind wasn't blowing, it was just all speed that day. I had it in me, I just needed somebody to push me."
That motivation came from Athletic.net who had the state champion ranked third in the 100 meters.
"I didn't like that at all, being ranked second is okay, but being ranked third is like 'Dang!' I looked at their PR and I ran that once before and I'm like what am I doing wrong," said Madison.
Chaniya smoked all her competition with a time of 12.07 which completed one of the best track & field resumes ever at Bridgeport.
Madison is a three-time 100 meter state champion, she won the 200-meter dash last year and she was the second leg in the Bearcats 4 by 2 relay team that took home the state championship this year.
"Nobody has been dominant for four years like Chaniya. When she's on that line. She never had a bad race. She just goes and gets into that moment of in that flow. I don't think anybody has beaten her one step this year," said Popp.
"I remember in middle I was losing so bad, but me losing just pushed me to better I might not be the fastest person in the world, but I got to where I am because I didn't think. So don't quit and keep trying," she said.