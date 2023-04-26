B.C.Central wrestler Chelsey Thayer signs with Rochester University

BAY CITY, MICH. (WJRT) - It was a historic day at Bay City Central high school.
Wolves wrestler Chelsey Thayer put pen to paper and signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Rochester University.
This past season was only the senior's second year wrestling.
She is the first female wrestler from Bay County to qualify for the girls' state tournament and will be first to wrestle in college.
"She's making history, especially for these other girls coming up, and she's just paving the way for other other students just to see her succeed like this," said Chelsey's mother Marty Beth Auch.
Thayer says she's proud to be a role model for young girls who may follow in her footsteps.
"It means a lot to me because there's a bunch of girls that are scared to wrestle or just don't really know what it's about. And it's growing so much," said Thayer.
Wolves wrestling head coach Augie Facundo added, "A lot of little girls are now wanting to compete. So it's a huge accomplishment again, for her seeing that she's going to college under, you know, with only two seasons under her belt. You know, you're gonna have little girls they're gonna do I can do that too."