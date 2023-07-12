Bay City Central hires James LaPorte to be new boy's basketball head coach

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rain and numerous thunderstorms will move across Southeast Michigan tonight. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches is possible tonight. The rain will then exit to the east just prior to daybreak Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&