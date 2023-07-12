Bay City Central hires James LaPorte to be new boy's basketball head coach

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City Central has hired James LaPorte to be the Wolves newest head boys basketball coach.
The 23-year-old LaPorte spent the past three years as an assistant coach on Mike Kessler's staff at Nouvel Catholic, also coaching the junior varsity team.
LaPorte was also a varsity basketball player under Tory Jackson at Bay City John Glenn, where he graduated in 2018.
He says Jackson and Kessler helped shaped him into the coach he wants to be.
"I think from [Kessler], I'm going to steal a lot of his game-planning, scouting and player development," LaPorte said. "From [Jackson], it's going to be a lot of his practice plans, they were so intense, all the time."