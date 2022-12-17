Beecher hungry and ready for redemption after losing in state semifinal last season

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WJRT) - It's all about culture for Beecher's head coach Marquise Gray, having his entire team experience the total atmosphere at the D3 Final Four against Schoolcraft was the first building block to this season.
"Last year, I looked at last year and getting the Final Four as an successful year for my first year," said Gray. "But, putting things into perspective if you notice. We don't hang banners for final fours. We only hang banners for championships. That's the standard."
That expectation has been passed down from class to class.
In recent memory from Jalen Terry (2020), to Keyon Menifield Jr (2021) to Carmelo Harris (2022) and now Robert Lee.
Rob says he's been taking some notes the past couple of years.
"Them just having good energy. Based off the energy I bring, that's going to rub off on my teammates. As long as I come out hard my teammates are going to follow up," said Lee. "Even during summer league they been telling me, 'It's on you this year.' So, I been more vocal."
Gray added, "He's taken not only his game, but his leadership to another level. Just the way he communicates. He holds himself accountable. He's first in every drill, he's leading the sprints and it gives him the license to say something to someone else who isn't giving the same effort he's giving."
The tradition at Beecher is excellence which starts in the regular season and league-play.
The Bucs haven't lost a Genesee Area Conference game in over four years.
They don't plan on giving-up the crown anytime soon.
"You don't win the championship playing against Hamady or Genesee Christian. Those rivalries prepare you. But, I think the main thing for us is mastering ourself."