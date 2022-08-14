Berston Field House boxers hope to make Flint proud at Golden Gloves

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a way, it's fitting that Sardius Simmons is boxing out of Flint.
"Everywhere we go, people be like, when we say Flint, we from Flint, they just automatically say the negative part, not the good," Simmons said. "There's still good in the city, you just got to find it."
Simmons has found the good in his city through boxing, and like his hometown, he's ready to make a comeback.
A Golden Gloves champion back in 2016, Simmons spent the past several years recovering from rotator cuff surgery on both shoulders.
"Having surgery to be honest, is a scary and a bad thing because you going to have to get used to a new body," Simmons said. "You ain't gonna have your same old body."
Simmons is one of three boxers from Flint, along with Jaquan McElroy and Christopher Thompson, heading to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete for a Golden Gloves championship.
"I dedicated myself to this sport for 11 years straight," Thompson said. "That's the only reason I'm going down there, because I want it."
Their coaches at Berston Field House say they are happy and proud to see that three boxers from their gym will be representing Flint on the biggest stage.
"It's a beautiful thing," boxing coach Jason Crutchfield said. "It's a real good thing that they know we're from Flint."
"It think it gives other youth hope and it sets an example that you can do something other than spend time in the streets," boxing coach Eugene Gill said.
Simmons says he won't let anything, not even two surgically repaired shoulders, slow him down.
"This don't stop nothing," he said while pointing to his shoulder. "It just made me more hungrier to go get it because I'm already getting counted out because a lot of people don't think I can be the same. Yeah, I might not be the same, because I'm going to be better."
Ven Johnson Law sponsored the three boxers, contributing $5000 for travel and other expenses, allowing them to compete in the tournament.
The event kicks off on August 15 and runs through August 20 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa.
You can follow the three Flint boxers and watch the livestream event here.