Between the Lines with Linden boxer Joey Spencer

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden boxer Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) met with his fan Monday night at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fenton.
After the event, Spencer made his way Las Vegas to prepare for his upcoming fight against Jesus Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) on March 25th.
The fight will be the co-main event on Caleb Planet v. David Benavidez card.
On this episode of Between the Lines, we caught up with Spencer to discuss:
- The upcoming fight
- His training
- Handling his new found fame
- Joey's favorite wings