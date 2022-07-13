Boxing lessons with the GWOAT: The BYF program & Claressa Shields are giving Flint Kids fitness lessons

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Claressa Shields is set to fight Savannah Marshall in London on September 10 and her preparation for the fights starts with training in the morning and doing a little extra in the afternoon.
Even while preparing for the biggest fight of her career, Shields is still teaching over 70 young Flintstones the sweet science of boxing.
"I just wanted to do because I wanted to give back it doesn't interfere with my training. It actually makes training a little bit easier for me because I love kids. I love their energy and even though. I'm 27, I'm a big kid myself, I have a good time with them. Boxing changed my life and I want it to change somebody else life," said Shields.
To be taught by the GWOAT herself is dream come true for the kids
"It's fun and she's really nice. So, it's just like a normal class it's active," said 12-year-old Flint Native, Kennedy Wilson.