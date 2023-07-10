Brad Baldwin named next head baseball coach for Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Brad Baldwin has been named the new baseball head coach for Northwood University, according to the university's athletic department.

Baldwin becomes the ninth head coach in the school's history.

He replaces Jake Sabol, who was named the new head coach for Central Michigan in June.

Baldwin has been a part of the coaching staff at Northwood since 2019. He worked with the infielders, hitters and recruiting. Before Northwood, he was the assistant coach at Ashland University in North-Central Ohio.

Baldwin was a four-year letter winner when he played for Wayne State University. From 2015-2017 Baldwin lead the team in batting average.

"I am extremely honored to be named the next head baseball coach at Northwood University," said Baldwin. "I want to first thank President Kent MacDonald, Jeff Curtis and all of our administration for giving me the opportunity to lead this program. I would also like to thank Jake Sabol for his mentorship and positive impact on my life over the past four years.