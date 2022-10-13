 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Brady Titsworth breaks Davison's single-season record for goals against Swartz Creek

  • 0
Davison's Brady Titsworth after breaking the school record for goal in a season

Davison's Brady Titsworth after breaking the school record for goal in a season

Brady Titsworth breaks Davison's single-season record for goals

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - The first round district playoff game between Swartz Creek and Davison was cold, rainy and uncomfortable.

It was also the perfect stage for Cardinals' Brady Titsworth to make history.

In his final game on his home field, Brady scored 6 goals.

The senior's last one  was the most special.

Early in the second half, Brady broke the Davison single-season record for goals with 27 which was set by assistant coach Christian Pumphrey in 2012.

Davison won the game 7-0 and moves on to Clarkston on Monday.

Still, an unbelievable moment and game for Brady.

"It was just pure joy," said Titsworth. "I loved this program, the coaches, the players and just to do it on the homefield in front of the home fans, it's just awesome. I can't explain it."

"It's amazing," said Pumphrey. "You don't expect it hold and to have it be one of your boys you coached all four years is phenomenal."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you