Brady Titsworth breaks Davison's single-season record for goals against Swartz Creek

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - The first round district playoff game between Swartz Creek and Davison was cold, rainy and uncomfortable.
It was also the perfect stage for Cardinals' Brady Titsworth to make history.
In his final game on his home field, Brady scored 6 goals.
The senior's last one was the most special.
Early in the second half, Brady broke the Davison single-season record for goals with 27 which was set by assistant coach Christian Pumphrey in 2012.
Davison won the game 7-0 and moves on to Clarkston on Monday.
Still, an unbelievable moment and game for Brady.
"It was just pure joy," said Titsworth. "I loved this program, the coaches, the players and just to do it on the homefield in front of the home fans, it's just awesome. I can't explain it."
"It's amazing," said Pumphrey. "You don't expect it hold and to have it be one of your boys you coached all four years is phenomenal."