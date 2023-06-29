 Skip to main content
...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Bullock Creek leaving TVC for Jack Pine Conference

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Bullock Creek is one of four schools leaving the Tri-Valley Conference. 

Standish-Sterling, St. Louis and Birch Run are also leaving the conference. 

ST. Louis will join the Big Thumb conference in the 2024-25 school year, while the other three will join the Jack Pine. 

Bullock Creek has been with the TVC since it started 45 years ago.

Lancers athletic director Justin Freeland says the decision to leave wasn't easy.

"I've coached at Bullock Creek for 30 years, been the athletic director for three years, there's no other decision that's has impacted athletics remotely close and put in this amount of time to debate, analysis and look at every angle," said Freeland. "It was much more of the pull to the Jack Pine then the negative driving us from the Tri-Valley. The Tri-Valley has great schools, great conference."

