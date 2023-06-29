Bullock Creek leaving TVC for Jack Pine Conference

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Bullock Creek is one of four schools leaving the Tri-Valley Conference.
Standish-Sterling, St. Louis and Birch Run are also leaving the conference.
ST. Louis will join the Big Thumb conference in the 2024-25 school year, while the other three will join the Jack Pine.
Bullock Creek has been with the TVC since it started 45 years ago.
Lancers athletic director Justin Freeland says the decision to leave wasn't easy.
"I've coached at Bullock Creek for 30 years, been the athletic director for three years, there's no other decision that's has impacted athletics remotely close and put in this amount of time to debate, analysis and look at every angle," said Freeland. "It was much more of the pull to the Jack Pine then the negative driving us from the Tri-Valley. The Tri-Valley has great schools, great conference."