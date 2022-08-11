Caddie to career: How carrying clubs turned into 'life-changing' scholarship for Fenton native

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton native Noah Kaplan said he had never played a hole of golf before he started caddying.
"I was not familiar with golf," Kaplan said. "I had never played it before starting caddying here at Warwick. It's great. It's been life changing so far obviously."
Through caddying at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Kaplan was able to apply for and earn an Evans scholarship, a program that helps caddies pay for college.
"The scholarship is estimated to be about $120,000 to $125,000 which is life-changing for about anyone," Kaplan said.
He earned the scholarship during his senior year of high school. He's now a rising junior at Michigan State, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Kaplan hopes to go to dental school after college.
"Actually, funny enough, meeting members here who are dentists and I'm actually able to shadow with those members," he said.
There are 58 caddies in the program at Warwick Hills, which is run by Fred Devendorf. Once a caddie himself in 1957, Devendorf said the experience of carrying clubs as a teen was a formative one for him and is a positive one for young people.
"It was wonderful," Devendorf said. "You got the opportunity to walk, learn, interact with adults that as 15, 16 year olds, you don't normally get to do."
Devendorf said that Kaplan is a wonderful caddie himself, with one caveat.
"The only thing he doesn't say is he doesn't compliment me on my good shots," he said. "The problem is, I don't have many good shots."
Steve Anderson has used Kaplan as a caddie for the past four years. He's proud of Kaplan for using a summer job and turning it into a future career for himself.
"It's been a pleasure seeing him grow and graduate high school and now go on to Michigan State and I love the Evans scholar program because I get to learn from them and they learn from us," Anderson said.
Kaplan still spends his summers caddying at the golf course. He wants to use his experience to help other caddies maximize networking opportunities at the golf course.
"Even if you don't think you can get after an Evans scholarship, it's always worth trying," Kaplan said. "That's what I always tell caddies. And even if you don't get it, you can find jobs, you can find connections. There's a member in every field here."