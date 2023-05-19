 Skip to main content
Calvin Johnson hosting free football camp for high schoolers this June

Former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson

Soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson among the celebrities that teed up in the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr. is hosting a free all-positions summer camp for high school athletes this June.

The camp will be held at the Lions training facility in Allen Park on Sunday, June 11th. All student-athletes who will be in 9th through 12th grade in the 2023-24 school year are eligible to apply.

"We just want to be able to get those guys in here, give them tools that are coming from professionals," Johnson Jr. told ABC12.

Those who are interested in learning more about the camp can do so using this link. The deadline to register is June 2nd.

