Campbell aims to turn Lions 'suffering' to 'triumph' in 2022

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJRT) - Head coach Dan Campbell is well aware of the Detroit Lions history of losing.
Since the turn of the century, the Lions have lost double-digit games in 14 of 22 seasons, only appearing in three playoff games total during that stretch.
"Once you've gone through great suffering, if you will, as it pertains to sports and Lions football, that's when there's a great triumph," Campbell said.
Campbell says his perspective as a former Lions player and current head coach is what drives him to deliver a consistent winner to Detroit and do away with the 'same old Lions' mentality.
"For me, it was one of the reasons I wanted to sign here, because man, who doesn't want to come here and change that?" Campbell said. "To be a part of that team that turns it around."
Lions 2022 first round draft pick Jameson Williams will eventually be a part of that turnaround.
On the second day of Lions training camp, Williams was all smiles despite not yet being able to practice, still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in the college football national championship.
Fellow receiver DJ Chark says he's taken Williams under his wing.
"When you're on the side watching, sometimes those days become longer than what they usually are, so just keeping him engaged, keeping it lighthearted, I know he's putting his own individual work to get back and I know he's excited," Chark said. "I'm just here for when he is back, he can jump right in and we can keep on pushing."
Defensive back Will Harris is entering his fourth season with the Lions. He's seen a lot over his time with Detroit, having played for three different head coaches and playing a variety of roles on the Lions defense.
He says the team's morale and chemistry is as strong as ever.
"We've always been very close, but even with that said, I think we're the closest we've ever been," Harris said. "We've got a whole bunch of guys in that room who just want to go to work. Just dog guys that just go in there and just work and care about each other and when they're on that field, you're not playing for yourself, you're playing for the man next to you."
No fans were in attendance at Thursday's practice. The first time that the general public will be able to see the Lions up close will be on Monday, August 1st.