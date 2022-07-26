 Skip to main content
Carman-Ainsworth's Mehki Ellison signs with Mott

Mehki Ellison holding up the Mott #3 jersey

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Mehki Ellison's high school career at Carman-Ainsworth was great.

He was an AP first team All-Stater, Saginaw Valley League MVP, and scored over 1,000 points.

At least for the next year, we'll still get to see Mehki play in Flint.

Ellison signed with the Mott Bears..

Head coach Steve Schmidt called Mehki a rare talent and one of the best players in Michigan...

This was difficult decision for the guard, but Ellison said he just went with his gut.

"It was close to home and it just felt better than all the other JUCO's," said Ellison. "I can't really explain it. It just felt better and more people can see me."

