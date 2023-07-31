Chesaning native qualifies for NoBull CrossFit Games, 3rd year in a row

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Crossfit is a sport where an athlete doesn't have to be great at one thing, they have to be good at everything.
From running to swimming to power-lifting, it's a grind.
Haily Rolfe is one of the best in the world at it.
The three-sport athlete played volleyball, basketball, and softball at Chesaning. But, CrossFit has always been in her life through her mom Stacy who also trains in the sport and owns the gym CrossFit Steel Courage.
"I just grew up in it and during COVID school sports ended," Hailey explained. "And so I was able to come in here and train and I ended up really liking it."
Stacy said the two started seriously training together in 2020, it's been a quick rise to the top for Hailey.
Blossomed is an understatement. Hailey is one of the fittest 17-year-olds on the planet.
She has qualified for the NO-Bull Crossfit games each of the last three years which is a competition to determine who is the "Fittest on Earth."
Hailey's success has come as no surprise to her coach and former Crossfit games qualifier Emily Tanner.
"I knew back when I met her at 14 years old that she was really special," said Tanner. "She's one of only four athletes in the world that has completed qualifications three years in a row. It's a very very small group of athletes worldwide that have consistently had that performance year after year."
During her first year of competing at the NoBull Crossfit Games in 2021, Hailey placed 3rd but the journey of returning to the podium has been one filled with ups and downs...
"I placed 3rd that first year and I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm awesome.' But that was the 14-15 division. That was 25-pound dumbbell and 45-pound bar, it was very different," said Hailey. "Last year, I placed ten out of ten. So, that was humbling. I don't know, it altered the confidence a little bit. Also, without that I wouldn't be where I am right now."
Hailey says going through that has made her mentally and physically stronger which should translate to a good showing at this year's competition.
"My goal for this competition is to just compete, just go and battle it out," said Hailey. "And really just show all the hard work I put in. This could be my last time on the floor. I'm headed to Michigan State to go into engineering. I just want to show how I'm a different athlete."
In order to get ready for the competition, Hailey is consuming over 2,500 calories a day while drinking plenty of water.
