Claressa Shields and Hanna Gabriels square off before their bout

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint boxing champion Claressa Shields and opponent Hanna Gabriels squared off with words Tuesday in advance of their fight in Detroit this summer.
Shields and Gabriel traded barbs in a press conference at Little Caesar's Arena pushing their upcoming June 3 fight for the middleweight championship. Shields said all the talk Tuesday is just that: Talk.
"It doesn't matter and I'm about to show you that," she said.
Gabriel is the only opponent to knock down Shields in the boxing ring, but Shields still walked away as the winner in that fight. Shields remains undefeated in boxing.
Widely regarded as the greatest woman boxer of all time, Shields is the only fighter to hold all four major championship belts at the same time -- WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.
Whoever wins the June 3 fight will walk away as the middleweight champion.