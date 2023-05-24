 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid and upper 30s with patchy
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures and patchy frost could kill
sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Claressa Shields hopes June 3 fight encourages more young boxers

  • Updated
  • 0

Claressa Shields hopes her rematch with Hanna Gabriels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 3 encourages more children to consider boxing.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Undisputed middleweight world champion boxer and Flint native Claressa Shields is gearing up for her big fight in Detroit.

She is hoping her rematch with Hanna Gabriels will inspire kids all over Mid-Michigan to try out boxing and follow the path of great athletes from Flint, including her.

Shields will be taking on Gabriels at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. At the same time, she is hosting The Night of A Thousand Stars, where 1,000 kids from Flint, Saginaw, Detroit and Pontiac are going to watch her fight.

Shields said she's grateful to give these kids a chance to watch the main event.

"We need to help our youth and give them some representation, give them some hope and some faith that one day they can be me -- or be better," she said.

Shields' fight is the main event on June 3. The undercard is full of other Michigan native boxers, including Flintstone Ardreal Holmes Jr.

Claressa Shields talked about the anticipation for her rematch bout against Hanna Gabriels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 3.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you