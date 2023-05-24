Claressa Shields hopes June 3 fight encourages more young boxers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Undisputed middleweight world champion boxer and Flint native Claressa Shields is gearing up for her big fight in Detroit.
She is hoping her rematch with Hanna Gabriels will inspire kids all over Mid-Michigan to try out boxing and follow the path of great athletes from Flint, including her.
Shields will be taking on Gabriels at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. At the same time, she is hosting The Night of A Thousand Stars, where 1,000 kids from Flint, Saginaw, Detroit and Pontiac are going to watch her fight.
Shields said she's grateful to give these kids a chance to watch the main event.
"We need to help our youth and give them some representation, give them some hope and some faith that one day they can be me -- or be better," she said.
Shields' fight is the main event on June 3. The undercard is full of other Michigan native boxers, including Flintstone Ardreal Holmes Jr.